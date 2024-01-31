Derek McInnes unhappy after talks with referee chief over Corrie Ndaba dismissal

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was left “even more disappointed” when he questioned Scottish Football Association referee chief Crawford Allan about Corrie Ndaba’s red card.

With the home side leading 2-1 against Hibernian on Saturday, Ndaba was sent off for a challenge on Jair Tavares, with referee Grant Irvine upgrading his yellow to red after being advised by VAR Nick Walsh to consult the pitch side monitor.

McInnes’s frustration was compounded when Hibees substitute Myziane Maolida fired in a late equaliser to salvage a point for the visitors.

The Killie boss spoke to Allan, head of referee operations at the SFA, but was not satisfied with what he heard.

“I was disappointed at the time (of the sending off) and that is still the case,” said McInnes, who revealed Robbie Deas had an operation on a fractur to his cheekbone on Monday sustained against Dundee which keeps him out for “the next few weeks”.

“I had a conversation with the refereeing department on Monday and I was even more disappointed after that conversation because of the take on it. His explanation was, the justification for the red card.

“They felt the decision was right, rather than a mistake.

“We totally disagreed on the reasons. Without going into it too much, it was more the exiting of the tackle but at least we had the conversation.

“My feeling is that we have to remind ourselves and re-set what VAR was brought in for.

“It has affected what happened on Saturday because it potentially cost us two extra points because we could have won the game, no guarantees of course but it affects us the next two games with Corrie being suspended.

“The referee is three yards away, he is in the heat of the battle and he’s seen it for what it was, a yellow card. I didn’t think it was a yellow card.

“I will say to you what I said to Crawford Allan and there is no one who will tell me any differently.

“If Corrie gets yellow carded and the game gets played out, there is no one from the Hibs end, or the media, commenting that it was a ridiculous decision, why didn’t VAR get involved, why wasn’t it a red card? I think they have made it a thing by getting involved.

“Let the referee referee the game. He’s seen it for what it was. Give the referees more autonomy and more responsibility.

“I think it was wrong for VAR to get involved. We haven’t appealed it. I didn’t think there was any real point.”

On potential signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday, McInnes said: “We may still look to add one if we can but certainly no one leaving.”