Football rumours: Bournemouth expect to keep hold of Dominic Solanke

What the papers say

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is hopeful of holding on to striker Dominic Solanke despite interest from Tottenham. The Evening Standard reports that Iraola expects the 26-year-old to stay at the club after the transfer window has closed.

Armando Broja (PA)

Albania striker Armando Broja remains in the sights of Fulham, who are considering a late move before the deadline, according to the Standard. But the Daily Mail says they are reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £50million asking price for the 22-year-old.

Brighton are in talks with Tottenham about Spanish winger Bryan Gil, reports the Standard. They are keen on taking the 22-year-old on loan.

Crystal Palace are also weighing up a late loan deal, according to the Daily Telegraph. They are keen on Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 27, who could be allowed to leave West Ham.

Social media round-up

🚨🇸🇪 Barcelona remain confident and optimistic on Lucas Bergvall deal after meetings in the last two days. ⚪️ 📱Tottenham keep calling player’s camp to hijack the move — important proposal made. But Barça remain confident, expecting Lucas to give green light on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nv6SfpZcMo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

One last dance? 👀 Jose Mourinho is said to have his sights set on making an unlikely return to Man Utd 🚨🚨https://t.co/gp6wSXca9Z pic.twitter.com/iigIX5zSM6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 31, 2024

Players to watch

England’s Ollie Watkins chases Australia’s Harry Souttar (PA)

Harry Souttar: Sheffield United have been in touch with Leicester about the Australian defender, 25, according to Football Insider.

Yuri Alberto: Wolves are in talks with Corinthians over a loan move for the Brazil forward, 22, reports the Daily Telegraph.