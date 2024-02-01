Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is hopeful of holding on to striker Dominic Solanke despite interest from Tottenham. The Evening Standard reports that Iraola expects the 26-year-old to stay at the club after the transfer window has closed.
Albania striker Armando Broja remains in the sights of Fulham, who are considering a late move before the deadline, according to the Standard. But the Daily Mail says they are reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £50million asking price for the 22-year-old.
Brighton are in talks with Tottenham about Spanish winger Bryan Gil, reports the Standard. They are keen on taking the 22-year-old on loan.
Crystal Palace are also weighing up a late loan deal, according to the Daily Telegraph. They are keen on Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 27, who could be allowed to leave West Ham.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Harry Souttar: Sheffield United have been in touch with Leicester about the Australian defender, 25, according to Football Insider.
Yuri Alberto: Wolves are in talks with Corinthians over a loan move for the Brazil forward, 22, reports the Daily Telegraph.
Football rumours: Bournemouth expect to keep hold of Dominic Solanke