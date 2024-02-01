Nottingham Forest sign Rodrigo Ribeiro as Mahmoud Dahoud leaves Brighton on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nottingham Forest sign Rodrigo Ribeiro as Mahmoud Dahoud leaves Brighton on loan

By Press Association
Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nottingham Forest and Brighton made early moves in an otherwise sedate start to transfer deadline day.

Forest have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market in recent times and continued that trend with the signing of Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old striker has joined on loan until the end of the season in a deal which could become permanent.

Ribeiro came through the ranks in Lisbon and made his professional debut for the club as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.

There was an exit rather than an arrival at Brighton, with midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud moving to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German joined Albion in June last year from Borussia Dortmund and returns to the Bundesliga after making 14 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

In the Sky Bet Championship, midfielder Alex Pritchard completed his move from Sunderland to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

Alex Pritchard
Alex Pritchard, pictured, has been reunited with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray after joining Birmingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

“I am happy,” Pritchard told BluesTV.

“My future has been well speculated for a while now and I am just glad to get everything done and just settled and, hopefully, I can just crack on with football.”

Sunderland reacted quickly to fill the gap in their squad, signing winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old former Tottenham player has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Talented players like Romaine are highly sought after and we saw this first hand in the summer when he left Tottenham Hotspur.

“We didn’t anticipate him being available on a permanent basis, but when we sensed an opportunity, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen – our ways of working and structure are a real strength in these moments.”

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday but the home side will be without Morgan Rogers after the forward joined Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Neither club disclosed the length of the contract for the 21-year-old forward, who only joined Boro from Manchester City in July last year.