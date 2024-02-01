Ivan Toney will be staying at Brentford says head coach Thomas Frank

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says that Ivan Toney will not be leaving the Bees on transfer deadline day.

England striker Toney has been linked with Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea in the January window.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals in 68 top-flight games for Brentford and Frank insists Toney will stay put after a month of speculation.

“This will be breaking news, OK – but Ivan will stay,” Frank said at his press conference previewing Monday’s clash with Manchester City.

Elsewhere, there were few big early moves from top-flight clubs – although Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle all completed deals to strengthen their squads.

Forest signed 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, while Morgan Rogers swapped Middlesbrough for Villa Park in a reported £8million switch and Newcastle brought in teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has, meanwhile, joined Stuttgart on loan. More transfers are expected to be completed ahead of the 11pm deadline, with Burnley closing in on completing a move for defender Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.

Fulham are understood to be chasing a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja and PA understands West Ham’s Pablo Fornals has permission to discuss a £7million move to Real Betis.

💬 "To play here in this stadium with the fans, it's a dream." Rodrigo's first interview as a Red 😄 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2024

Ribeiro came through the ranks in Lisbon and made his professional debut for the club as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.

The 18-year-old’s move to Forest could become permanent. He told the club’s YouTube channel: “It is a great opportunity for me.

“It is the best league in the world. For me, it is a dream to play in this league and for this club.

“I promise to work every day and to keep going with the work and help the team.”

Aston Villa’s new #️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ is here. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

Rogers, 21, signed for Boro last summer and scored seven goals this season, including against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Villa also later announced the signing of England Under-19 international Lino Sousa from Arsenal, who is set to immediately join up with Plymouth on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Newcastle also made a move for the future with the signing of 18-year-old Manchester City midfielder Harrison for an undisclosed fee.

“The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me,” Harrison told Newcastle’s website.

“It has got a huge, passionate fanbase and I’m looking to really push on with my career now.”

Alex Pritchard, pictured, has been reunited with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray after joining Birmingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the Sky Bet Championship, midfielder Alex Pritchard completed his move from Sunderland to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

“I am happy,” Pritchard told BluesTV.

“My future has been well speculated for a while now and I am just glad to get everything done and just settled and, hopefully, I can just crack on with football.”

Sunderland reacted quickly to fill the gap in their squad, signing winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

🔎 A closer look at our new arrival. Go in-focus… 🗞️👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2024

The 20-year-old former Tottenham player has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Hull have been one of the most active Championship clubs on deadline day, with midfielder Abdulkadir Omur joining from Trabzonspor.

Turkish international Omur has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal after he joined for an undisclosed fee, while Dogukan Sinik has been allowed to make a loan move to Hatayspor.

“The fans will love watching him (Omur),” Hull boss Liam Rosenior said on the club website.

“He is someone who can unlock the door, create and score goals, and has a great final pass and shot.

“He is an outstanding technical footballer who can go past players, has a low centre of gravity and works hard out of possession. I love his football personality.”

Swansea have brought in young forward Charles Sagoe Jr depart on a six-month loan from Arsenal.