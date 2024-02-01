Adam Wharton’s move to Crystal Palace tops list of big-money deadline deals

Crystal Palace swooped for midfielder Adam Wharton in a reported £22million switch from Blackburn to make the biggest Premier League move of transfer deadline day.

The Eagles – fighting to stay clear of being dragged into a relegation battle – are said to have paid a fee of £18million, which could potentially see a further £4m in add-ons for the talented 19-year-old.

Wharton, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, feels Crystal Palace is the right place for him to further his ambitions.

One of the reasons for joining Palace 💪#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2024

“The way they have brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” Wharton said on the club’s website. “It is a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Burnley, who sit second bottom of the table, have completed a loan deal for Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back watched Burnley’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night before completing the formalities of his deal ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.

“I am really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here,” Esteve said.

“I have followed the Premier League since being a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited,” he said.

Plenty more deals look set to be done ahead of the 11pm cut-off, with Fulham chasing a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

PA understands West Ham’s Pablo Fornals has permission to discuss a £7million move to Real Betis, while Said Benrahma is in France undergoing a medical at Lyon.

Mason Holgate signs on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season ✍️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 1, 2024

Sheffield United announced Mason Holgate’s arrival on loan until the end of the season from Everton after ending his spell at Southampton six months early having only made seven appearances.

Chelsea’s 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has joined French club Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Nottingham Forest.

Later on Thursday evening, Forest confirmed Orel Mangala had completed a loan move to Lyon, who have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Villarreal have reached an agreement to take Bertrand Traore for the rest of the campaign after he was allowed to leave Aston Villa.

Ivan Toney (left) is set to stay at Brentford as the transfer deadline ticks down (John Walton/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, though, says that Ivan Toney will not be leaving the club.

England striker Toney has been linked with Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea in the January window.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals in 68 top-flight games for the Bees and Frank insists Toney will stay put after a month of speculation.

“This will be breaking news, OK – but Ivan will stay,” Frank said at his press conference previewing Monday’s clash with Manchester City.

💬 "To play here in this stadium with the fans, it's a dream." Rodrigo's first interview as a Red 😄 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2024

Earlier, top-flight clubs Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle all completed deals to strengthen their squads.

Forest signed 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, Morgan Rogers swapped Middlesbrough for Villa Park in a reported £8million switch and Newcastle brought in teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan.

Ribeiro’s move to Forest could become permanent, and he told the club’s YouTube channel: “I promise to work every day and to keep going with the work and help the team.”

Always room for Moore. ✊ pic.twitter.com/l55lfNqCa8 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) February 1, 2024

In the Sky Bet Championship, promotion-chasing Ipswich signed Wales forward Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth.

West Brom brought Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to The Hawthorns, versatile Manchester City player Josh Wilson-Esbrand signed for Cardiff until the end of the season and Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio linked up with Blackburn on loan.

QPR strengthened their midfield in a bid to beat the drop with the signing of Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle for the rest of the season.

🚨 𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗔𝗖 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨 We can confirm the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan 🔄 Welcome, @IsaacHayden65! 👊 — QPR FC (@QPR) February 1, 2024

Hayden, who was at Norwich last term, spent the first half of this campaign at Belgian side Standard Liege, making 10 appearances.

Earlier, midfielder Alex Pritchard completed a move from Sunderland to Birmingham.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland reacted quickly to fill the gap in their squad, signing winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege.

Hull have signed Turkey midfielder Abdulkadir Omur from Trabzonspor, while Swansea brought in young forward Charles Sagoe Jr on a six-month loan from Arsenal.