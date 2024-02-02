Football rumours: Ademola Lookman catching the eye for summer move

What the papers say

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman, 26, is attracting attention with his performances for Atalanta, according to The Sun. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are being linked with a summer move for the Nigeria international.

Defender Cedric Soares, 32, could still leave Arsenal, despite the transfer deadline passing. The window remains open in Turkey for another week and the Daily Mirror reports, via ESPN, that Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor are interested in the Portuguese full-back.

Cedric Soares could be heading to Turkey (Tim Goode/PA)

West Brom were among three Championship clubs who enquired about defender Calum Chambers, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old opted to stay at Aston Villa.

Liverpool and Arsenal are being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt teenager Hugo Larsson. The Daily Mirror, via German outlet Bild, said the 19-year-old midfielder has been dubbed “the next Rodri”.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Understand Bryan Gil has not changed his mind, he’s staying at Tottenham despite many links. Gil never wanted to make another loan move in January and this hasn’t changed so far. Bryan, happy at Spurs and ready to do his best for #THFC. pic.twitter.com/4n5WmuG67v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Erling Haaland’s representatives ‘convinced Man City ace must complete stunning Real Madrid transfer – thanks to Messi’https://t.co/mDaak1BtdHhttps://t.co/mDaak1BtdH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 1, 2024

Players to watch

Albert Sambi Lokonga, centre, is on loan at Luton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Albert Sambi Lokonga: The Belgian midfielder, 24, could be given a fresh chance at Arsenal after impressing on loan at Luton, according to Football Transfers.

Stefano Sensi: The Italy midfielder, 28, is staying at Inter Milan despite passing a medical for a loan move to Leicester, reports The Daily Telegraph.