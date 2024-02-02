Football is finally waking up to climate crisis – Forest Green owner Dale Vince

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Football is finally waking up to climate crisis – Forest Green owner Dale Vince

By Press Association
Dale Vince has given his support the latest Green Football Weekend campaign (Simon Marper/PA)
Dale Vince has given his support the latest Green Football Weekend campaign (Simon Marper/PA)

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince believes football is finally waking up to the climate crisis ahead of clubs embracing the latest Green Football Weekend campaign.

Green Football Weekend has returned for a second consecutive year with supporters encouraged to try a vegetarian option instead of a meat dish at football grounds this week where a number of activities will take place.

Arsenal and Liverpool will host a veggie lunch for fans ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Emirates, while Crystal Palace ditched plastic cups for paper beer cups for Tuesday’s home fixture with Sheffield United and West Ham hosted a veggie bake-off.

Other Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League clubs will highlight the impact of food on climate change with vegetarian and vegan meals typically producing a lower carbon footprint than meat options.

“More than 80 clubs have signed up to it this year and that’s the whole top four flights of English football,” Vince, owner of all-vegan club Forest Green, told the PA news agency.

“I think you look at the level of participation, you’ve got to say football is waking up to this and taking part. I like that.

“That’s what it is all about (awareness). It will be all over Sky Sports and TNT,  they will go big on it and it puts it in people’s faces, which is what we did at Forest Green.

“What is really surprising is when you put it in front of people with some simple information about what the problems are and what they can do about it, they do something about it!

“The message here is about food. If we just eat less animals and eat more plants, we can make a huge difference.

Dale Vince, far left, helped launch the latest Green Football Weekend at Wembley (Green Football Weekend/Handout/PA)

“I am a big believer in the power of football to get the message across and get people to change how they live because we’ve seen it at Forest Green.”

Ahead of Green Football Weekend, a study by the University of Leeds showed switching to a veggie burger over a meat alternative for one weekend could save the same amount of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (4,622,998kg) as taking 2,609 cars off the road for a whole year.

It could also save the equivalent of 1,316 football pitches through a reduction in land and water use impacts.

The initiative, which is supported by the EFL, WSL, Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association, has also launched its Green Football Cup where fans from more than 80 clubs can score goals through simple climate-friendly action.

Goals can be earned by downloading a Veggie Cookbook – that contains recipes from Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse – or by using the AI Veggie Meal Generator as well as registering through the website examples of ditching the car for a walk.

Ex-England international Joe Cole was on hand to support the Green Football Weekend launch at Wembley last month after he tried a plant-based diet towards the end of his playing career.

Cole told PA: “If you cut down here, cut down there, walk to work, there are loads of things and this is a small part of people being informed to understand the affect we have.

“If everyone does their little bit, then hopefully the next generation will be better than us.”