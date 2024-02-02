Real Betis blame West Ham computer issues as Pablo Fornals move falls through

Real Betis claim a computer problem has scuppered their bid to sign Pablo Fornals from West Ham.

Spanish midfielder Fornals had agreed a £7million switch to the LaLiga club on deadline day, but the deal failed to go through.

The development came hours after French side Lyon accused West Ham of a “lack of respect” and “incomprehensible behaviour” after the 11th-hour collapse of their move for Hammers winger Said Benrahma.

The PA news agency understands FIFA is looking into why both transfers were not completed.

Pablo Fornals was at West Ham’s match against Bournemouth on Thursday night (Mike Egerton/PA)

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon is hopeful the Fornals deal can still go through, however.

He told Spanish reporters: “There was a last-minute problem with Fornals, we think it was a computer problem.

“Betis sent all the documents correctly and on time and it seems West Ham had a computer problem. It wasn’t just with Betis it was with other deals. We hope that it gets resolved in the next few days.

“It was done on both sides. We imagine that with a computer error it can be resolved. We are working on it and we are optimistic.”

Lyon were distinctly less conciliatory after their deal for Benrahma fell through.

The Algeria winger underwent a medical in France on Thursday afternoon ahead of a proposed loan switch and permanent deal in the summer.

Said Benrahma underwent a medical in France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

However, Lyon said West Ham failed to complete the transfer ahead of the 11pm deadline and threatened to take further action.

A statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets the failure of the transfer of Said Benrahma, for reasons beyond its control, and questions the behaviour of West Ham which did not succeed in finalising the required administrative procedures despite all the agreements (being) concluded.

“The club reserves the right to undertake all appropriate procedures necessary to validate the transaction at a later date, and to hold West Ham responsible if necessary.”

While Lyon were attempting to finalise the deal, West Ham were labouring to a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth, notably without a left winger.

ℹ️ Les raisons de l'échec du transfert de Saïd Benrahma. Toutes les informations ⤵️ — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) February 2, 2024

Fornals was at the match, having initially been named on the bench before boss David Moyes had to change his plans.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday morning, Moyes said: “It looks like there have been some problems with the paperwork (for Benrahma) at the last minute. But I only learned about it when I came off the pitch later on last night.

“(Lack of respect) is a big word to use before we get a chance to show exactly what happened or didn’t happen.

“It’s something we’ve never had to deal with before and I’m an experienced manager. We’ll have to see. He’s suspended for this week so he’s not available at the moment. We’ll deal with it when we get back into a period where we can play him.”

Asked if Benrahma will be committed to the club, Moyes said: “I would expect so, yep.”

He added: “I think there is a chance the Pablo deal will be ratified. I can’t confirm if it will or not at the moment though.”