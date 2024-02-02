West Brom pass details to police of supporters identified in Wolves disorder

West Brom say they have suspended the ticket accounts of supporters identified as being part of the trouble that marred Sunday’s Black Country derby against Wolves and passed their details onto West Midlands Police.

Play was suspended for more than half an hour at The Hawthorns as trouble flared in the stands and fans spilled onto the pitch, with six individuals arrested for a number of offences in the immediate aftermath.

Albion said in a statement: “A number of individuals have been identified as part of the club’s ongoing investigation into the disruption and their details have been passed to West Midlands Police for further criminal investigation.

The club have issued an update regarding the unacceptable disturbances at last weekend's Black Country derby. 👇 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 2, 2024

“In addition, the club has written to these supporters to inform them their ticket accounts have been suspended, ensuring they cannot attend games at The Hawthorns until further notice.

“On conclusion of all criminal inquiries, Albion will issue club bans to anyone found to have been responsible for Sunday’s unacceptable events.”

West Midlands Police said that six supporters – four Albion fans and two from Wolves – were arrested on the day of the match for offences including assaulting police officers and brandishing a corner flag as a weapon.

Trouble flared at The Hawthorns after Mateus Cunha scored Wolves’ second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Albion said they will continue to work with the Police and with the Football Association, which is carrying out its own investigation into the chaotic scenes which followed the scoring of Wolves’ second goal by Matheus Cunha.

The statement added: “The safety of everyone who attends home games is the club’s absolute priority and we know the scenes witnessed on Sunday do not represent the vast majority of Baggies fans.

“We will work tirelessly, alongside the police, to bring offenders to justice and stamp this behaviour out of our game.”