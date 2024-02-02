West Brom pass details to police of supporters identified in Wolves disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

West Brom pass details to police of supporters identified in Wolves disorder

By Press Association
Trouble flared during the Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Brom say they have suspended the ticket accounts of supporters identified as being part of the trouble that marred Sunday’s Black Country derby against Wolves and passed their details onto West Midlands Police.

Play was suspended for more than half an hour at The Hawthorns as trouble flared in the stands and fans spilled onto the pitch, with six individuals arrested for a number of offences in the immediate aftermath.

Albion said in a statement: “A number of individuals have been identified as part of the club’s ongoing investigation into the disruption and their details have been passed to West Midlands Police for further criminal investigation.

“In addition, the club has written to these supporters to inform them their ticket accounts have been suspended, ensuring they cannot attend games at The Hawthorns until further notice.

“On conclusion of all criminal inquiries, Albion will issue club bans to anyone found to have been responsible for Sunday’s unacceptable events.”

West Midlands Police said that six supporters – four Albion fans and two from Wolves – were arrested on the day of the match for offences including assaulting police officers and brandishing a corner flag as a weapon.

Matheus Cunha file photo
Trouble flared at The Hawthorns after Mateus Cunha scored Wolves’ second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Albion said they will continue to work with the Police and with the Football Association, which is carrying out its own investigation into the chaotic scenes which followed the scoring of Wolves’ second goal by Matheus Cunha.

The statement added: “The safety of everyone who attends home games is the club’s absolute priority and we know the scenes witnessed on Sunday do not represent the vast majority of Baggies fans.

“We will work tirelessly, alongside the police, to bring offenders to justice and stamp this behaviour out of our game.”