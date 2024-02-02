Daniel Farke hails ‘almost the perfect away performance’ as Leeds go second

Daniel Farke felt his Leeds side had produced an almost perfect away performance as they leapt to second in the Championship table with victory at Bristol City.

Wilfried Gnonto was the match-winner at Ashton Gate with a low left-footed shot from 10 yards in the 48th minute after running on to a long ball from Junior Firpo.

Leeds should have won by a wider margin as they outplayed their mid-table opponents, but a mixture of Max O’Leary saves and some poor finishing kept City in the game.

Farke was delighted with the majority of his side’s display but admits they will need to be more ruthless in front of goal if they want to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

He said: “The margin of victory should have been greater. It was almost the perfect away performance.

“We were so dominant and created so many chances, but I have to criticise our failure to put them away.

“If we want to be celebrating in May we have to be more clinical.

“We were playing a good side and they had one very big chance to equalise, which saw our goalkeeper make a very good save.

“We were breaking with three on one situations and not getting the final pass right over three yards.

“That has to change. But in all other respects I am so happy with the players.

“It’s great to have gone second in the table for our players and supporters. It means nothing to me with so long to go, but it is recognition of how well we are playing.

“We are playing really well and on a good run. But I know from experience how quickly things can change.”

City had one great second-half chance to equalise after 66 minutes when substitute Anis Mehmeti ran onto a Tommy Conway pass only to see his low shot saved at the second attempt by Illan Meslier.

But O’Leary made fine saves to deny the lively Crysencio Summerville on three occasions, as well as Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford.

The home side looked off the pace at times and head coach Liam Manning had no complaints.

He said: “First I have to give Leeds credit for being the best side we have played, but tonight we weren’t at the level we are capable of.

“Basic things went wrong like being caught in possession. They close space extremely well all over the pitch.

“I am frustrated because I know we can be so much better. The players seemed to tense up after making errors.

“Max O’Leary has been brilliant for us all season and he was great again in keeping us in the game.

“We had a chance to put things right at half-time and the message was to start doing the simple things well. Then we concede after a few minutes and it was a tough night for us.

“We have played the top sides and Leeds were the best. I expect them to sustain a promotion challenge.

“There have been a lot of games recently due to our FA Cup run, but I am not going to use that as an excuse. We have to work extra hard to bridge the gap to the top teams.

“But in fairness this was an out of character performance and the lads are as frustrated as I am.”