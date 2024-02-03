Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden secure comeback victory for Newport

Newport fought back from a goal down to beat Swindon 2-1 after an action-packed second half at Rodney Parade.

Paul Glatzel put Swindon ahead just after half-time, but Will Evans levelled from close range before his strike partner Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed a hard-fought victory for the Exiles with 16 minutes left on the clock.

After dominating the first half, with Dawson Devoy hitting the post and Glatzel, Jake Cain and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy all going close, the visitors took a deserved lead within 50 seconds of the restart.

A long ball over the Exiles defence from Udoka Godwin-Malife found Glatzel, who coolly slotted past Nick Townsend for his first goal for the Robins.

But the hosts were level in the 53rd minute when Shane McLoughlin drilled in a low cross and Evans diverted it in from close range for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

And the turnaround was complete in the 74th minute when Palmer-Houlden raced onto Aaron Wildig’s lofted pass and found the bottom corner to silence the 1,400 travelling fans behind Jack Bycroft’s goal.

Swindon could have snatched a late point when Harry McKirdy, who returned to Town on loan on transfer deadline day, struck the post with a left-footed effort in stoppage time.