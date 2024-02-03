Graham Coughlan happy with Newport’s win over Swindon after ‘draining’ 10 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan happy with Newport’s win over Swindon after ‘draining’ 10 days

By Press Association
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan hailed his side’s character as they put the Manchester United circus behind them to fight back from a goal down and beat Swindon 2-1.

County were fortunate to be level at the break and went 1-0 down just after the restart when Paul Glatzel struck for Swindon.

Coughlan blamed the flat start on the gruelling build-up to and hangover from last week’s FA Cup defeat against United.

But he was delighted at how his players responded as Will Evans levelled with his 20th goal of the season and Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed all three points with a well-taken second 16 minutes from the end.

“We’ve got to pat our lads on the back because there are not many teams who would be able to dish that out given what we have had over the last 10 days,” said Coughlan.

“The last 10 days was emotionally draining. We were so charged up last week, the accolades, media, getting family sorted for tickets.

“We were drained on Monday and Tuesday, and you could feel that. You could see in the first half we were flat, we didn’t have our usual press, there was no energy or legs.

“It wasn’t until we went 1-0 down and the crowd got right behind us that we rejuvenated.

“Fair play to the lads because I have been there before myself and it’s not easy, you can’t just switch it on and off. That game was a really stern test.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for Swindon’s interim manager Gavin Gunning, who saw his side dominate the first half and hit the woodwork twice – through Dawson Devoy early on and substitute Harry McKirdy at the death.

“The performance was very good,” said Gunning. “There was a 15-minute spell where we were really poor, but apart from that I thought we were fantastic. We were cutting them open, creating loads of chances and it just wasn’t meant to be.

“That’s football, if you don’t take your chances, you get punished. We’ve done enough to win that game, but sometimes you get punched in the face.

“We clicked back into bad habits after scoring and maybe that’s my fault as a coach, maybe the message wasn’t clear enough.

“It’s a frustrating day, but at least we can see that we’re going in the right direction. We just have to eradicate that sloppiness.”