Brandon Aguilera scores on debut as Bristol Rovers win at Exeter

Bristol Rovers atoned for a 1-0 home defeat by Exeter City in Sky Bet League One 11 days ago by winning by the same scoreline at St James Park thanks to Brandon Aguilera’s stunning debut goal.

Exeter started brightly and Vince Harper shot low at Jed Ward from an angle, but Rovers went in front when Aguilera, signed on loan from Nottingham Forest this week, smashed the ball into the top corner from 20 yards, although Exeter were aggrieved that the referee clearly got in the way and blocked off midfielder Reece Cole just prior to the goal.

Harper then struck the angle of post and bar with a tremendous curling effort for Exeter before goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo made a brilliant save to deny Chris Martin.

Jack Aitchison dragged a shot just wide of the near post at the start of the second half for Exeter, but the best chance came when Aitchison sent Sonny Cox through on goal, but his finish was poor and easily saved by Ward.

Exeter started to get on top with Cole forcing Ward into another good stop and then the midfielder saw a free-kick deflect off the wall before crashing back off the crossbar, but Rovers held on to take the points.