Accrington held to home draw by struggling Grismby

Accrington missed a chance to close the gap to the play-off places as they were held to a goalless home draw by struggling Grimsby.

The draw left Stanley two points outside the top seven, while the Mariners, who came so close to snatching victory at the death, remain in 20th place.

Captain Danny Rose’s header in the second minute of added time was superbly saved by on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

Grimsby keeper Harvey Cartwright tipped over a Ben Woods effort in the second minute and also pushed away a low angled drive from Jack Nolan on the half-hour mark.

Stanley’s Radek kept out Arthur Gnahoua’s long-range effort, their only shot on target in the first half.

After the break it was Grimsby who dominated the chances.

Former Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers headed wide from a corner, while substitute Kieran Green could not find the target following another corner.

Green headed a Denver Hume corner just over the crossbar in the 82nd minute before Rose came so close to earning Grimsby a first win of 2024.