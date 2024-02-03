Doncaster leave it late as Joe Ironside penalty earns point at Sutton

Joe Ironside rescued Doncaster a late point in a 1-1 League Two basement battle at Sutton.

The hosts seemingly boosted their survival hopes through Craig Eastmond’s second-half effort, only for Ironside to convert a penalty in stoppage time to secure a share of the spoils.

There was a controversial start to the game when Rovers striker Billy Waters was booked for simulation inside the first minute.

Lee Angol saw his volley saved by newly-signed loan keeper Timothee Lo-Tutala, who was then quickly off his line to deny Olly Sanderson.

Charlie Lakin fired a volley just wide for the hosts after the break.

But their dominance paid off when Eastmond converted Joe Kizzi’s low cross at the second attempt in the 78th minute.

Down the other end, Kyle Hurst scooped over as the visitors chased a late leveller.

But there was still time as they were awarded a spot-kick when keeper Dean Bouzanis was penalised when coming to collect a cross and Ironside held his nerve from 12 yards.