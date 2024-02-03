Cole Stockton opens Barrow account with winner against MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cole Stockton opens Barrow account with winner against MK Dons

By Press Association
Cole Stockton was Barrow’s match-winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cole Stockton was Barrow’s match-winner (Richard Sellers/PA)

January loan signing Cole Stockton opened his Barrow account in style with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over fellow play-off hopefuls MK Dons at Holker Street.

Barrow boss Pete Wild saw his side squander a host of presentable chances in front of their home fans before Stockton struck a 78th-minute winner.

Dons keeper Filip Marschall did well to tip Elliot Newby’s strike past the post in the first half and Sam Foley and Kian Spence both missed decent chances for the home side as they fired off target towards half-time.

After the break, Barrow striker Dom Telford fluffed his lines before the unmarked Foley missed the biggest opportunity of the lot when he volleyed Dean Campbell’s cross over at the back post.

However, with time running out and a goal still proving elusive, Barrow finally made the breakthrough.

Substitute Ben Whitfield, who was a handful after being introduced just before the hour, played in Stockton to fire home his first goal for the club.

The midfielder then produced a pin-point corner for Jamie Proctor to nod over as Barrow looked to finish off their opponents.

Whitfield himself was frustrated when Marschall kept his near-post volley out and Barrow were almost made to pay for their missed chances in stoppage time, when goalkeeper Paul Farman needed to produce a great stop to deny Joe Tomlinson.