Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester demolish sorry Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester demolish sorry Stoke

By Press Association
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates against Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates against Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Leicester extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 11 points with a thumping 5-0 victory at Stoke.

Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy both scored twice, including a penalty each, to inspire the Foxes to a comprehensive victory.

The in-form Daka opened the scoring and Kasey McAteer doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly before the half-hour mark.

After the break a first penalty of the afternoon for Leicester allowed Daka to net his second, his ninth goal involvement in his last eight matches.

An evergreen Jamie Vardy came off the bench to complete the rout, firing in his first goals in the league since November.

Stoke offered little resistance against the table-toppers, with their winless home run extended to nine games, dating back to October.

Unbeaten in eight meetings with the Potters, a rampant Leicester started on the front foot.

The returning Abdul Fatawu, who had missed three games through suspension, flashed a venomous effort just wide in an early threat to the hosts.

Stoke failed to heed the warning, with a McAteer header forcing a smart acrobatic stop from Jack Bonham and Daka heading over from close range.

And Enzo Maresca’s side were soon rewarded, with the Daka adding the finishing touch to a slick attacking move.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s delicate delivery was headed back across goal invitingly by Fatawu, with the Zambia international firing into an empty net.

The Potters then had a glorious opportunity for an immediate leveller, but Tyrese Campbell’s drilled effort was saved by the feet of Mads Hermansen.

Instead Leicester tightened their grip on the game as an ambitious McAteer effort from range deflected wickedly off Ben Wilmot and flew beyond a wrong-footed and helpless Bonham.

Steven Schumacher tried to revitalise the hosts with a string of changes after the interval, but Leicester did not let up.

When Wout Faes’ buccaneering run was halted in the area, Daka converted from 12 yards for a sixth goal in his last eight outings, either side of his trip to the Africa Cup of Nations.

It was the forward’s last piece of action for the day, but his replacement Vardy soon picked up the mantle.

The 37-year-old former England international finished first time from a glorious James Justin delivery and added a second from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Stoke nearly added a consolation, but a Hermansen double save thwarted both Bae Jun-ho and Wilmot, capping off a dismal afternoon for the hosts.

But it was another day to remember for Leicester, who took another step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League.