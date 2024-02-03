Dom Thomas strikes to earn vital win for Queen’s Park

Dom Thomas’ third goal in six games helped Queen’s Park secure a vital 1-0 win against fellow cinch Championship strugglers Inverness.

Alex Bannon headed wide from Thomas’ early free-kick, while Alex Samuel was off target for the hosts at the other end.

Charlie Gilmour fired over for Inverness shortly before the break, while Calum Ferrie had to be alert in the Queen’s Park goal to keep out Nathan Shaw’s effort.

Thomas put the visitors ahead five minutes after the interval when he cut in from the right and converted a low effort.

Nikola Ujdur headed over late on as Inverness failed to find an equaliser as the gap between the sides was cut to a single point.