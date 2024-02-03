Derby climb into the top two with win at struggling Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derby climb into the top two with win at struggling Charlton

By Press Association
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing celebrates his winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing celebrates his winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s seventh League One goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win for Derby at Charlton.

The Rams have won six of their last eight away matches and have moved into the second automatic promotion spot.

Former Luton, Southampton and Stoke boss Nathan Jones, set to be appointed as Michael Appleton’s successor by the Addicks, watched from an executive box as the south-east London club’s winless league run extended to 12 matches.

Mendez-Laing put the Rams in front in the 31st minute, finishing confidently after Macaulay Gillesphey’s pass was intercepted by Max Bird.

Mendez-Laing, who had been off the pitch just before that receiving treatment, was forced off seven minutes later with an injury and replaced by Tom Barkhuizen.

Tyreeq Bakinson drove over from Tayo Edun’s cutback but otherwise the hosts struggled to create chances in a first half that was disrupted by stoppages.

Charlton substitute Daniel Kanu had a header tipped over by Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers in the 58th minute.

Bird weaved his way into the box before sliding his shot wide of the post shortly after the hour mark, but one goal proved enough for the Rams.