Wycombe end winless run with victory at Cheltenham

By Press Association
Garath McCleary was on target for Wycombe (John Walton/PA)
Garath McCleary was on target for Wycombe (John Walton/PA)

Wycombe picked up their first League One win since New Year’s Day with a 3-1 success at Cheltenham.

Matt Bloomfield’s side had just one win in their last 17 league fixtures but they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Jack Grimmer and Garath McCleary along with a Curtis Davies own goal.

Cheltenham pulled one back through debutant Matty Taylor, but the Chairboys had done enough for their first away victory since October 7.

Right-back Grimmer touched in the opener at the far post after Luke Leahy’s 20th-minute corner.

Cheltenham had made the better start, but they found themselves two down in the 29th minute.

A clever touch near the halfway line by Sam Vokes release McCleary on the right and he raced into the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

Davies and Aidan Keena both wasted good opportunities for Cheltenham in the first half.

And the visitors extended their lead four minutes into the second period.

Vokes was tripped in the box by Andy Smith and McCleary’s spot-kick was parried by Luke Southwood, but Freddie Potts delivered a low ball back into the middle and Davies turned it into his own net.

Taylor opened his account 12 minutes after going on as a half-time substitute, firing in from 12 yards after a corner was nodded to him by Jack Shepherd, but it could not spark a Robins fightback.