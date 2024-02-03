Accrington boss John Coleman hails on-loan keeper Radek Vitek after late save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accrington boss John Coleman hails on-loan keeper Radek Vitek after late save

By Press Association
Goalkeeper Radek Vitek is impressing on loan at Accrington (Nigel French/PA)
Accrington manager John Coleman hailed on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after his stunning stoppage-time save secured a goalless draw at home to Grimsby.

The January signing kept out Danny Rose’s header in the second minute of time added on to ensure play-off-chasing Stanley avoided defeat against their struggling visitors.

Accrington’s best chances came in the first half, with Harvey Cartwright pushing over a Ben Woods strike after two minutes and keeping out Jack Nolan’s low drive on the half-hour mark.

Coleman, whose side are two points off the top seven, said: “We didn’t play anywhere near like we can. We started off really brightly, had a couple of good chances but didn’t take them and surrendered possession cheaply.

“We have got to take the positives of the clean sheet and we were resilient with our defending, but we brought the problems on ourselves by not keeping the ball well enough and not passing the ball better.

“We weren’t good today, but we know we can play better than that and the pleasing thing is we didn’t concede.

“We showed character to not go under, our keeper has made a great save late on and we have got to build on two clean sheets on the bounce and now we have got to think about how we can play better.

“Radek has hit ground running with us, that’s two clean sheets and he has integrated with the lads well and it will be a good move for both parties.”

David Artell believes his Grimsby side are moving in the right direction.

The Mariners, who are in 20th place in League Two, dominated possession and chances, albeit without being able to find a goal that would have earned them a first win of 2024.

Artell said: “It’s another clean sheet on the road. That’s two on the spin and we were much better than last week (a 2-1 home loss to Tranmere) which was unacceptable.

“We have come here to try to play football, but we have not what we got we deserved, as we deserved to win, but what let us down was our decision-making in the final third.

“We couldn’t drive home the control we had.

“They had a shot in the second minute, but I can’t remember anything else after that.

“We have been in the ascendancy, been in control but haven’t made the crucial decisions in the final third which our play warranted.

“It was an unbelievable save from Danny’s header at the end, but we looked solid and there is plenty to build on. It was a good away performance. We are just missing a goal or two, but I am sure they will come.”