Shaun Maloney salutes Wigan after completing double over Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney salutes Wigan after completing double over Peterborough

By Press Association
Shaun Maloney (Martin Rickett/PA)
Shaun Maloney (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney saluted his side after they completed the double over promotion-chasing Peterborough with a 3-2 victory.

Maloney saw his 10 men survive the dismissal of Matt Smith and a late comeback bid to sink high-flying Posh in a thriller – after also winning the November reverse fixture.

Thelo Aasgaard starred with a double thanks to the Latics’ 20th-minute opener and a third goal in the 85th minute after Smith had seen red in the 76th minute.

And the Norwegian ace is locked in dispute over a hat-trick as Latics’ second goal – seven minutes after the break – was given to captain Josh Magennis after an Aasgaard shot appeared to flick off the striker.

Josh Knight and Ricky-Jade Jones struck as Posh bagged two goals in stoppage time, but a dramatic salvage mission was foiled by the clock.

Latics chief Maloney said: “It was a brilliant team performance and a huge win for us.

“I’ve said openly that Peterborough are the strongest side in the division and that shows how well we had to play to beat them.

“Thelo was brilliant throughout the game. His general play was very good and he is now getting into those areas to score goals. I’ll let him and Josh battle it out for the second one!

“The last three or four minutes was not comfortable at all. I was screaming for the final whistle and I was delighted when it came.

“We’ve been to Derby and Bolton and got results and I’d put this at the same level of those.

“The inconsistency we have is probably just a reflection of where we are as a club and a group just now.

“If we get it right, we’re a decent side and today we definitely got it right.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s wastefulness.

He said: “It’s been mentioned a few times about us not being ruthless in front of goal and it has caught up with us today.

“I feel that if we scored the first goal we would have won comfortably, but those we conceded were real momentum-shifters.

“They scored with their first shot at goal. We then started the second half terribly and all of a sudden Wigan were 2-0 up.

“We were really naive with the third goal and that one is the killer as we would have got something out of the game had we not let that in.

“I genuinely thought we would get an equaliser after getting two goals back, but the lads were naive again – deciding to take extra passes when we had just scored twice from getting the ball into the box.

“That’s twice we’ve lost to Wigan now. I don’t know how, but we have!

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and have to go on. If we get a similar reaction to the last time we lost to Wigan, we’ll be absolutely fine.”