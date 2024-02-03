Watching Mansfield win from stands gave clearer perspective – Nigel Clough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watching Mansfield win from stands gave clearer perspective – Nigel Clough

By Press Association
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield edged a narrow win over Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield edged a narrow win over Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed watching the game from high up behind the goal as he served a touchline ban was crucial in his side’s narrow 1-0 League Two derby win at home to promotion rivals Notts County.

Clough and first-team coach Andy Garner spent the game in the Quarry Lane End after being charged by the Football Association over comments made about the officials regarding last weekend’s defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

“It was not a bad game to sit out and get an overall view of it,” said Clough.

“You probably get a much clearer picture of the game and a better assessment going into half-time of what we needed to do better in the second half.

“We restricted them to so few opportunities in the second half and could have easily had another goal or so ourselves.

“The second half was much better and totally down to being up here with a view looking over the game rather than being at pitch level.”

Christy Pym had already saved from David McGoldrick before Davis Keillor-Dunn hit the eighth-minute winner – a stunning 20-yard curler into the top-right corner for his 15th goal of a fine season.

“It was absolutely wonderful and worthy of winning any game, derby game or not,” said Clough.

“There was just that couple of yards of space and he curls one in like he has been doing for the last six months or more.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t add to it. I thought Will Swan was very unlucky on a couple of occasions today.”

The visitors dominated the first half and a Jodi Jones cross hit the post, while – two minutes later – Aden Flint headed a Notts corner against the underside of his own crossbar.

But Stags had the best of the second half and Aidan Stone made three good stops to deny Keillor-Dunn, Ollie Clarke and Will Swan.

New Notts County boss Stuart Maynard said: “It was a little bit frustrating as our first-half performance probably warranted us going in 2-1 up.

“I don’t think a team have come to Mansfield this season and dominated the game in the way we did in the first half.

“We created chances. We hit the underside of the bar – which people are saying crossed the line – but obviously, there is no goal-line technology here.

“We also hit the post. Our performance was really good.

“Second half, they have come out and we have to kick the ball a bit more. Credit to them, that’s the way they play, they want to make the game a bit more ugly.

“I thought defensively we coped with everything they threw at us all day.

“It’s frustrating but we will take the positives from it, analyse it and look to get better.”