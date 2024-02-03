Players deserve the credit and still more to come – Karl Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Players deserve the credit and still more to come – Karl Robinson

By Press Association
Karl Robinson had another win to celebrate (Tim Goode/PA)
Karl Robinson had another win to celebrate (Tim Goode/PA)

Salford’s 3-1 win over Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to five games under new head coach Karl Robinson – who insists there is still more to come from his side.

The Ammies had lost four in a row and were without a win in 10 before Robinson took charge.

He, though, insists the recent turnaround in fortunes is down to the players.

He said: “We showed a real forward-thinking mentality. You’ve got to earn respect when you play football and we felt we were going to earn respect in their half.

“There’s so much more to come. What I’ve done is just stood on the touchline, the players are the ones who take on information and work hard everyday.

“They also know they’ve been under par and that they’ve got a point to prove and I think that is a little bit of a regret by them.

“We’ve played three teams in the top seven and in all of those games we’ve scored goals, so it just shows you there’s so much frustration in the team – to get 11 points out of 15 is remarkable but still that’s not enough.”

Despite a good run of form which has resulted in an upsurge in points, Robinson is not getting carried away.

The Ammies boss added: “I’m sick of hearing people around the club talking about promotion. All that matters is the next game. We’ve got to keep working hard.”

Theo Vassell headed the opener from a corner and Elliot Watt scored direct from another. Sam Dalby pulled one back but Matt Smith volleyed a brilliant third for the hosts.

Wrexham remain well in the hunt for promotion, but their home and away form are like chalk and cheese.

The Red Dragons have picked up 35 points at home and 17 on the road, scoring just 12 goals away from the Racecourse Ground compared to 43 at home.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “To give two goals away like we did in the first half is very difficult. We got one back and on the third one we weren’t strong enough in the box again.

“We have to find a way on our travels, when the pitch isn’t great or when the team plays a certain way, to get points.

“We’ve come out second best today in important areas. If we defended the two set-plays, we would have started to get a foothold in the game.”

Parkinson also praised Robinson for his impact.

He said: “Karl has come in and they’re playing direct. We can’t legislate for the two corners going in, we got back in the game but the third goal was a real blow for us in the second half.

“We have to find a way to play better in these games, and collectively we need to do better in dealing with strong and physical players. It didn’t go our way.”