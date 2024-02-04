Leah Williamson returns to action but title-chasing Gunners go down to Hammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leah Williamson returns to action but title-chasing Gunners go down to Hammers

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson is back in action (PA)
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson is back in action (PA)

Leah Williamson’s first start in nine months could not inspire Arsenal to victory as their Women’s Super League title hopes suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The England captain was back in the starting line-up for the first time since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and looked set to enjoy a winning return when Arsenal edged in front just before the break through Alessia Russo’s back-post header.

Williamson was replaced at the break and the Hammers were given an opportunity to equalise when Steph Catley brought down Riko Ueki inside the area – Viviane Asseyi stepped up and sent Manuela Zinsberger the wrong way to make it 1-1.

West Ham completed the turnaround in the 58th minute after a free-kick was headed back out to Hawa Cissoko, who finished expertly to give the hosts back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Nikita Parris bagged a brace as Manchester United earned a second consecutive win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

United were quick out of the blocks and opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Parris lashed home from Geyse’s low cross.

Parris was on the scoresheet again midway through the second half in carbon copy fashion to the first as Geyse delivered a cross following some neat footwork down the right and Parris first-time finished to condemn Brighton to their second successive defeat without scoring.

Manchester City left it late as Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly scored twice in the final eight minutes to beat Leicester 2-0.

Manchester City v Leicester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Joie Stadium
Lauren Hemp put Manchester City in front in the 82nd minute (Nick Potts/PA)

City dominated the contest throughout but the Foxes stubborn defence held firm until the 82nd minute when Hemp’s acrobatic finish rolled into the back of the net.

They sealed victory three minutes later in superb fashion when Kelly whipped in directly from a corner for their 10th victory of the season.