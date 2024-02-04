Leah Williamson returns to action but title-chasing Gunners go down to Hammers

Leah Williamson’s first start in nine months could not inspire Arsenal to victory as their Women’s Super League title hopes suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The England captain was back in the starting line-up for the first time since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and looked set to enjoy a winning return when Arsenal edged in front just before the break through Alessia Russo’s back-post header.

Williamson was replaced at the break and the Hammers were given an opportunity to equalise when Steph Catley brought down Riko Ueki inside the area – Viviane Asseyi stepped up and sent Manuela Zinsberger the wrong way to make it 1-1.

West Ham completed the turnaround in the 58th minute after a free-kick was headed back out to Hawa Cissoko, who finished expertly to give the hosts back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Nikita Parris bagged a brace as Manchester United earned a second consecutive win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

United were quick out of the blocks and opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Parris lashed home from Geyse’s low cross.

Parris was on the scoresheet again midway through the second half in carbon copy fashion to the first as Geyse delivered a cross following some neat footwork down the right and Parris first-time finished to condemn Brighton to their second successive defeat without scoring.

Manchester City left it late as Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly scored twice in the final eight minutes to beat Leicester 2-0.

Lauren Hemp put Manchester City in front in the 82nd minute (Nick Potts/PA)

City dominated the contest throughout but the Foxes stubborn defence held firm until the 82nd minute when Hemp’s acrobatic finish rolled into the back of the net.

They sealed victory three minutes later in superb fashion when Kelly whipped in directly from a corner for their 10th victory of the season.