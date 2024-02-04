Neil Warnock set to be named interim manager at Aberdeen – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Warnock set to be named interim manager at Aberdeen – reports

By Press Association
Neil Warnock left Huddersfield in September (Richard Sellers/PA).
Neil Warnock left Huddersfield in September (Richard Sellers/PA).

Aberdeen are set to appoint Neil Warnock as their interim manager until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dons are reported to be in advanced talks with the 75-year-old as they look for a short-term replacement for Barry Robson.

Robson followed Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in leaving the position of Aberdeen manager around this time of the year in four seasons running and the club look set to take their time over their next long-term appointment.

Warnock has long stated he wanted to manage in Scotland and has an affection for Morton given he has a home in Dunoon, across the Firth of Clyde from Greenock. He revealed last year that he thought he was once close to getting the Hearts job.

Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock is reported to be in advanced talks with Aberdeen (Jacob King/PA).

Warnock came out of retirement 12 months ago to return to Huddersfield and steer them from second bottom to safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Leeds, Sheffield United and Cardiff manager departed in September with his work done and did not rule out restarting his career.

“My health is good, I’ve never felt better. If anything I’ve got the buzz again,” he said.

“You don’t know what the next knock on the door is going to be. I’m sure when February comes round people will be asking me again.”

Warnock could potentially have a high-profile debut as Aberdeen take on Rangers on Tuesday at Ibrox.

They will travel to Glasgow on a high after caretaker manager Peter Leven inspired vast improvement from his side in the second half of their home clash with Celtic on Saturday.

After failing to take a shot at goal before the break, and barely having any possession in the final third, the Dons took the lead through Bojan Miovksi in the 50th minute and had several other opportunities in the 1-1 draw.

First-team coach Leven afterwards stated he was taking his new role “day by day”.

“It’s a great bunch of boys, they were running all over the pitch, they gave everything,” he said. “Whoever’s coming in, great team, great bunch of boys.

“We just need to believe in ourselves because we are a top team, and you could see that in the second half.”

The draw left Aberdeen in eighth place in the cinch Premiership, 20 points behind Hearts in third place.