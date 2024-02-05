Phillipe Clement not expecting Neil Warnock to make ‘big changes’ at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phillipe Clement not expecting Neil Warnock to make ‘big changes’ at Aberdeen

By Press Association
Philippe Clement has been named manager of the month (Steve Welsh/PA)
Philippe Clement has been named manager of the month (Steve Welsh/PA)

Philippe Clement does not expect Aberdeen’s new boss Neil Warnock to make any significant changes for the Dons’ trip to Ibrox on Tuesday night.

The 75-year-old, who has managed QPR, Sheffield United and Cardiff among a host of other clubs, is the talk of Scottish – if not British – football after being confirmed on Monday morning as Pittodrie manager until the end of the season .

Warnock replaces Barry Robson, who was dismissed last week with the club eighth in the cinch Premiership.

However, Gers boss Clement, whose side can leapfrog leaders Celtic with a three-goal victory, does not foresee any surprises.

“I know him of course, he has a long history in football but we have never met,” said the Belgian, who described his Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month award for January as a “collective” achievement.

“He is someone with a lot of experience but I don’t think it will change a lot.

“I don’t think Aberdeen will play suddenly in a totally different style.

“I think the style they were playing is also the style he wants to see, so I don’t see big changes but whatever happens, we are ready for that.

“That is the good thing. The last couple of months we have met a lot of different playing styles and the team knows better and better how to react

“It is going to be a good battle.

“They are one of the three, four best teams in the league in quality of squad so I am a bit surprised about the position in the league but there are a few reasons for that in my mind – but I don’t want to speak about that, I want to speak about Rangers.

“It is a team with a lot of quality and we need to be at our best to take three points.”

Clement, who revealed defender Leon Balogun will see a specialist on Monday to see if he requires surgery on a facial injury picked up against Livingston, insists the prospect of overtaking Celtic – albeit potentially only until Wednesday when the Hoops play Hibernian – has not entered his thinking.

The former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss said: “Totally not. Zero. Nobody in the building is talking about that.

“We are just busy with our own game, having respect for our opponents, having respect for their qualities, trying to use their weaknesses, and taking the points and playing good football entertaining our fans and keeping this really strong mentality in the dressing room.

“I know what it takes to win trophies, I have been there enough times as a player and as a manager.

“There is only one way and to focus on yourself and play it game by game. People who look too far ahead they fail because they lose their focus.”

Midfielder Ryan Jack will not be available against his former club as Rangers manage his game time after coming back from injury.