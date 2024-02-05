Hearts chief delighted for Steven Naismith as Jambos manager silences doubters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts chief delighted for Steven Naismith as Jambos manager silences doubters

By Press Association
Steven Naismith has led Hearts 12 points clear in third place (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay expressed pride and admiration after seeing manager Steven Naismith block out the early-season “noise” to set the Jambos firmly on course for third place in the cinch Premiership.

Naismith’s team have won 11 of their last 14 league matches to pull 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock as they bid to secure European group-stage football for next season.

However, Naismith – who was initially handed the title of technical director last summer due to his lack of a UEFA Pro Licence preventing him being manager for the Conference League qualifiers in August – came under intense pressure after winning just three of the opening 10 Premiership matches.

Less than two months ago, at the club’s mid-December AGM in the wake of back-to-back defeats by Rangers and Aberdeen, Hearts chief McKinlay had to field questions from angry supporters about the 37-year-old’s suitability for the role – but he has impressively silenced the doubters since then.

“After the last game of last season, there were a lot of fans who wanted us to appoint Steven (following his spell as interim manager) and then as we came into this season that seemed to drift away and it became noisy quickly,” McKinlay – speaking as Hearts opened the Tynecastle Park Hotel inside the stadium’s main stand – told the PA news agency.

“Some of that might have been around the issue we had to face with the job titles etc, which Steven was fully accepting of because he knew that was the only way we could do it with the European rules. That probably didn’t help him, but Steven never complained during that period.

“Steven’s also very understanding of the demands of the Hearts fans. Other people might say ‘why are they like that?’, ‘why are they so demanding?’ but he’s never said anything like that, he accepts the way they are.

“Yes, I’m sure sometimes he would like it if they took a little bit longer to go against the team (during matches) but that’s how it is, he’s played out there, he understands it.

“I’ve never seen anyone that works as hard as he does. He will never fail through lack of hard work. He has a very clear confidence in what he does and he’s stuck to what he thinks is right.

“He doesn’t tend to fluctuate up or down, he’s very measured. He always believed in himself and he believes in his process and the way he works. He’s kept faithful to that and it’s starting to bear fruit. I’m delighted for him.”

Hearts looked on course to finish third at this time last year when they were seven points clear of fourth-place Livingston, only to be reeled in and overtaken by Aberdeen following a run of six defeats in eight league games under previous boss Robbie Neilson, which resulted in his sacking in April.

McKinlay, having boasted in an interview in December 2022 that Hearts “welcome the chase from those behind us”, was mocked on social media by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack after the Dons pipped them to European group-stage football.

The Tynecastle chief is confident there will be no repeat under Naismith in the coming months but is wary of taking anything for granted.

“This time last year we had been on a good run but, although I can’t put my finger on why, it does feel different this time,” he said.

“We’re in a great position as the league stands but we’re very well aware of what happened last year. The team are well aware of it as well.

“I’m confident we can get over the line but given what happened last year none of us are complacent about it.”