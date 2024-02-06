John Ryder hangs up his gloves and says a lack of desire is behind the decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Ryder hangs up his gloves and says a lack of desire is behind the decision

By Press Association
John Ryder celebrates victory by technical knock out of Zach Parker in the WBO Interim World Super Middle weight boutat The O2, London. Picture date: Saturday November 26, 2022.
John Ryder celebrates victory by technical knock out of Zach Parker in the WBO Interim World Super Middle weight boutat The O2, London. Picture date: Saturday November 26, 2022.

John Ryder admitted the “desire is not there” to continue his boxing career after he announced his retirement from the sport aged 35.

Briton Ryder called an end to his career after last month’s ninth round stoppage defeat to Jaime Munguia in Arizona.

It was Ryder’s second successive loss after he fell to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2023.

The Gorilla, who finishes his career with 32 wins and seven defeats from 39 fights, feels that his mindset has shifted as he has got older.

“I’m 35 years old now and I’m not getting any younger. I’ve had back-to-back defeats and the desire is clearly not there now,” Ryder told the PA news agency.

“After the Canelo fight I felt win, lose or draw I’ll walk away and be happy and maybe I should have got into the ring again sooner.

“Eight months on against Munguia, I was away in LA for two weeks over Christmas and I was missing my kids and partner like crazy and it was a real tough ask to be away.

“I felt on fight week my priority was to get on that flight back to my family and 25-year-old John would have thought about getting that win.

“So I felt that my mindset changed. The will to win was still there and that was what was getting me off the canvas but at some point there has been a real shift and transition.”

Ryder, who challenged Callum Smith in November 2019 for the WBA super-middleweight title and multi-belt champion Alvarez last year, has a history of fighting quality opposition.

The north London fighter would not be willing to become a stepping stone for upcoming fighters by dropping his standard of opponent.

“Not ultimately,” Ryder said when asked if his decision to retire was a difficult one.

“I think if I went in there and got the win it would have been a tough decision. With the defeat it has been an easier decision to make and an easier decision to stick to.

“I have put so much into this. I only know one way – which is 110 per cent, I’ve been fighting competitively now for 20 years. There are miles on the clock and I feel like it’s time to try something new now.

“I don’t want to be used as a stepping stone for up-and-comers.”

Ryder looked back on his previous fights, highlighting some of his key moments during his 20-year career.

He said: “The Billy Joe Saunders fight, the Rocky Fielding fight, the Jamie Cox fight, my fight against Callum Smith. Win or lose they have been great moments in my career.”