Burton’s clash with Cheltenham off due to waterlogged pitch

Burton’s League One game with fellow strugglers Cheltenham has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Pirelli Stadium surface failed an inspection after heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

A Burton statement read: “Tonight’s game against Cheltenham FC has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

“The match referee inspected the pitch, which has been hit by a large deluge of rain this afternoon, and informed both clubs that the game could not go ahead.”

Burton are 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, with Cheltenham third bottom and seven points from safety.