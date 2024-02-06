Solihull Moors improve play-off prospects with away win

Solihull Moors boosted their National League play-off push with a 3-1 win at fading Halifax.

Alex Whitmore put Moors ahead in the 24th minute with a looping header from Matty Warburton’s corner, and Callum Maycock turned in Mark Beck’s flick five minutes later.

The hosts’ first half went from bad to worse as they lost Angelo Cappello to injury and they fell further behind just before the hour mark when Ryan Galvin’s foul allowed Jack Stevens to tuck away a penalty.

Cappello’s replacement Jack Jenkins missed from close range before Town scored with a penalty of their own, Luke Summerfield converting after keeper Nick Hayes fouled Jack Evans.

Max Wright shot wide and Hayes saved from Jamie Cooke, who then hit the bar as Solihull secured an eighth away win of the season.