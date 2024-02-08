TNS want resolution after Guinness world record mix-up over long win streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TNS want resolution after Guinness world record mix-up over long win streak

By Press Association
The New Saints have been told they had not equalled their own Guiness World Record (Nick Potts/PA)
The New Saints are hoping for a resolution after being told they had not equalled their own Guinness world record.

The Cymru Premier Division side believed they had matched their previous record for the most number of consecutive wins when they beat Newtown 3-0 on Tuesday.

They thought it was their 27th successive victory after the Guinness World Records told them that a penalty shootout win against East Fife in the Scottish Challenge Cup in October counted as a win.

However, the official recordkeepers subsequently admitted their mistake and ruled only victories after 90 minutes count.

Therefore, TNS’s winning streak stands at 20 and they must win their next eight games to break the record they set in 2016.

A club statement read: “We are naturally disappointed to learn that our 27-game winning streak apparently no longer qualifies as equalling the world record.

“On February 6 Guinness World Records confirmed we had equalled the world record, and then on February 7 we were told there had apparently been a ‘miscommunication’ and that we have not now equalled the world record.

“As far as we are concerned a win is a win and so we have secured 27 wins back-to-back – a fabulous achievement by (manager) Craig (Harrison) and the team, and one deserving of recognition.

“We are in communication with Guinness World Records, and we are hopeful of a resolution that is a fair recognition of the club’s remarkable achievement on the pitch.”

The PA news agency has contacted Guinness World Records for comment.

TNS are 17 points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier Division and are aiming to break the record they set in 2015-16 in manager Harrison’s first spell, when they surpassed the famous 1970s Ajax team.

The club had been gearing up for a shot at history, with manager Harrison carrying out interviews on Wednesday ahead of the possibly decisive game against Bala Town on Friday.

Harrison, a former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace midfielder, believes that it is an “unbelievable achievement” to win 27 games in a row, even if the Guinness World Records do not view it like that.

Craig Harrison has already led TNS to one record-breaking run
“I remember in the 2015-16 season that we broke it the first time and there was a lot more hype because we broke Ajax’s record,” he told PA before the news of the mix-up.

“I made a lot of it at the time for us not to be compared with that great Ajax team, with Johann Cruyff in. It’s all relative but it is still a fantastic and unbelievable achievement at any level to win 27 games in a row.

“To break the record once is unbelievable, I said at the time it was probably a once-in-a-career opportunity to do that, so to maybe break it a second time, it’s not really a fluke.

“I really thought no one would get near it again, it was such an achievement so for us to get the opportunity to do it again proves that the standards are set very, very high at this club. It will be an amazing achievement if we can do it.”

