Gary Caldwell enjoys first return to Wigan as Exeter take all three points

By Press Association
Exeter boss Gary Caldwell enjoyed a successful return to Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)
Exeter boss Gary Caldwell enjoyed a successful return to Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)

Former Wigan captain and manager Gary Caldwell enjoyed his first return to the DW Stadium as an opposition boss after his Exeter side recorded a 2-1 victory in Sky Bet League One.

Wigan came flying out of the traps and Thelo Aasgaard could have had a brace inside the opening 10 minutes.

First, the Norway Under-21 international saw a header well saved by Viljami Sinisalo before he saw a free-kick tipped round the post by the goalkeeper.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead with their first effort after 10 minutes when Mo Eisa’s long-range strike took a huge deflection off Charlie Goode which gave Sam Tickle no chance.

Luke Harris then fired just wide of the far post as Exeter continued to press before Martial Godo sent a free header for Wigan straight at Sinisalo.

Spurred on by a triple substitution at the break, Wigan threatened as on-loan QPR striker Charlie Kelman – one of the new January signings – saw a shot well saved by Sinisalo.

Stephen Humphrys then took over from Godo, but Wigan’s task looked forlorn when Jack Aitchison’s shot took another huge diversion off Scott Smith on its way past Tickle with 24 minutes to go.

Wigan pulled one back after 71 minutes when Kelman followed up well after Humphrys’ shot was parried by Sinisalo, but the visitors held on.