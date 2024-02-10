Queen’s Park improve survival hopes with comfortable away win at Dunfermline

Queen’s Park boosted their cinch Championship survival hopes with a 3-0 win at fellow strugglers Dunfermline.

Jack Turner’s effort deflected just over was the highlight of a dismal first half and it was the same player who finally sparked the game into life in the 66th minute.

Stuart McKinstry whipped the ball into the box and Turner’s glancing header beat goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

Dom Thomas spectacularly doubled the lead as his left-foot strike into the top corner left Mehmet grasping at air, and Celtic loanee Mackenzie Carse – on as a substitute for only the third senior appearance of his career – grabbed a late third.