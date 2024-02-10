Max Wright double ends Halifax’s losing run with victory at Dorking

Max Wright scored at the end of both halves as Halifax ended a run of three successive National League defeats with a 3-1 win at Dorking.

The visitors needed just four minutes to get their noses in front when Jamie Cooke beat the offside trap and raced through on goal before squaring for Andrew Oluwabori to tap home.

They were pegged back with 24 minutes gone when Charlie Carter stabbed home to make it 1-1, but Wright restored their advantage from distance in added time at the end of the first half.

Town defender Jordan Keane denied Tom Blair with a goal-line clearance four minutes after the restart, and the Dorking forward whistled a free-kick wide as the home side pressed for an equaliser with time running down.

They finally gave themselves breathing space with eight minutes left on the clock when Wright rounded off a counter-attack to make it 3-1 from Cooke’s pass.