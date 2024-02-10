Graham Coughlan glad to see Newport turning a corner after tough start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan glad to see Newport turning a corner after tough start

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan was delighted with Newport’s latest win (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Coughlan says in-form Newport are reaping the rewards for sticking together when the going got tough after a 3-0 win at Walsall moved them four points off the League Two play-off places.

First-half goals from Bryn Morris, Will Evans and Harry Charsley gave the Exiles a fully-deserved fourth successive league victory.

It is a far cry from a nightmare, injury-hit autumn when they sank as low as 20th in the table after just one win in 10.

“I’m delighted for the lads because they’ve stuck with me through the tough times in September, October and November when we were decimated by injuries,” Coughlan said.

“They could have easily waved a white flag and gone under but they didn’t – they carried on, dug deep and got points in games we probably didn’t deserve.

“We had to batten down the hatches for those three months – it was tough but we stuck together as a club and this little run, this little period, is testament to all those who stuck with us.”

Newport host the two sides directly above them – Notts County and Gillingham – over the next seven days, and Coughlan added: “I thought our performance in the first 20 minutes was absolutely outstanding – probably the best 20 minutes we’ve had since I’ve come to the club.

“We got a bit of a deflection for the first one but Will Evans’ individual goal, if that happens in the Premier League that’s flashed across Sky Sports every hour – it’s an absolutely outstanding goal.”

Josh Gordon and Mo Faal failed to test the goalkeeper with two huge first-half chances for Walsall, who had goalkeeper Owen Evans sent off late on for handling outside the area.

“We just didn’t start it the way we normally do and I felt Newport did to us what we like to do to teams for spells of that game, especially in the first 15 minutes,” said Saddlers boss Mat Sadler.

“Football is a game of moments and we were the other side of those moments today. We had two very good chances to alter the course of the game but it wasn’t to be.

“We were just not quite at the races today.

“It wasn’t what we pride ourselves on – the work-rate, the relentless attitude. We just gave ourselves a bit too much of a mountain to climb so early in the game and that is unlike us.

“I’m sure there will be runs that will happen from now until the end of the season for someone to get into that play-off pack – we will keep fighting, keep pushing.”