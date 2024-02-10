Ronwen Williams spot-on again as South Africa clinch third place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronwen Williams spot-on again as South Africa clinch third place

By Press Association
South Africa celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over DR Congo (Sunday Alamba/AP)
South Africa claimed third place in the Africa Cup of Nations, beating DR Congo 6-5 in a tense penalty shoot-out after surviving a second-half onslaught during the 90 minutes.

Bafana Bafana appeared second favourites in the shoot-out after Teboho Mokoena hit the post with the first spot-kick to hand DR Congo an immediate advantage and the stage was set for captain Chancel Mbemba to hit the winner, only to see his effort saved by Ronwen Williams.

And Williams – who saved four penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out win over Cape Verde – was the hero again after he kept out Mischack Elia’s penalty to seal the win.

It came after a 90 minutes in which DR Congo threatened again and again, but could not find a way to beat Williams.

The goalkeeper was quickly off his line to deny Silas Wamangituka, clean through on goal after eight minutes.

Simon Banza appeared to be through in the 27th minute but he could not get the proper contact on his shot and it dribbled back to Williams.

As half-time loomed, Elia tried to find Banza in front of goal but Siyanda Xulu made a crucial intervention to stop the danger.

DR Congo remained the more dangerous of the two teams at the start of the second half. When Grady Diangana lifted a ball through for Banza he got enormous power on his hooked shot, but could not keep it down as it whistled over the crossbar.

Ivory Coast AFCON Soccer
South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams denies Simon Banza (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Elia tried his luck with a free-kick just before the hour, but his curling shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

The pressure kept coming, and should have resulted in a goal in the 65th minute. Williams completely fluffed gathering a high ball, gifting possession to Elia. His cross was deflected but it fell to Silas, who had a glorious chance in front of goal only to drag it wide.

Substitute Ricardo Goss then wasted an equally glorious chance in the 75th minute, hooking over from point-blank range as he back-pedalled, making contact off-balance.

Having been under pressure for so long, South Africa had a great chance to win it with five minutes left when Mihlali Mayambela broke through the offside trap, but with team-mates better placed he tried to beat Dimitry Bertaud from a tight angle and failed.

DR Congo went to the other end where substitute Fiston Mayele got away from Xulu with great control, only to drag his shot across goal from a tight angle and ensure the contest would be decided from the spot.