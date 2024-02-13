Tom Blair strike gives Dorking win at York

Tom Blair’s late goal gave Dorking a 1-0 win at York which lifts them out of the National League relegation zone.

Winger Blair cut inside and fired powerfully in off the crossbar with five minutes remaining for the only goal of the game at the LNER Community Stadium.

Prior to the breakthrough, substitute Will Davies had the best chance of the contest for the hosts, striking the post shortly after his introduction in the early stages of the second half.

Dorking’s sixth away win of the season moves them level with their opponents, three points clear of the bottom four.