Sport

On this day in 2006: Mike Ruddock resigns as Wales head coach

By Press Association
Mike Ruddock resigned as Wales head coach on this day in 2006 (David Davies/PA)
Mike Ruddock resigned as Wales head coach on this day in 2006.

The then 46-year-old stepped down just 11 months after he led his country to their first Six Nations Grand Slam triumph in 27 years, leaving the side in turmoil.

Ruddock left the top job after deciding he did not want to sacrifice his family life to lead Wales into the 2007 World Cup.

After he resigned, he said: “After consultation with my family, I have made the decision to stand down as national coach.

“I have decided to withdraw from contract talks to take Wales to the 2007 World Cup in France. This has been a tough decision to make but I have decided to put my family first.

“What I have found during my two years as coach is that the position is ‘more than a job’. That has meant I have spent long periods away from my family, in camp and overseas.

“As a consequence, I felt the intense build-up to next year’s World Cup would mean more time away from my family. That is something, on refection, I would like to avoid.”

Ruddock won 13 of his 20 games in charge, guiding them to Grand Slam success in 2005 with a 32-20 victory over Ireland alongside a famous 24-22 win over Australia – for the first time in 18 years – at the Millennium Stadium.

Ruddock’s resignation came days after he saw Wales claim a 28-18 win over Scotland in Cardiff.

Gareth Jenkins succeeded Ruddock and signed a two-year deal to take over.