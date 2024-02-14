Neil Warnock compares VAR to Horizon system at heart of Post Office scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Neil Warnock compares VAR to Horizon system at heart of Post Office scandal

By Press Association
The Aberdeen manager saw his side fight back from three down (Steve Welsh/PA)
Neil Warnock likened the VAR “computer” to the Horizon Post Office software after his Aberdeen side were denied a winner for a marginal offside decision in a six-goal thriller with Motherwell.

Warnock joked he was expecting the sack when Motherwell went three up inside 26 minutes thanks to Theo Bair’s double and an Adam Devine strike.

With Richard Jensen missing through illness, Warnock had started with one centre-back and two full-backs in his defence but his double change on the half-hour sparked an instant response.

With centre-back Angus MacDonald and attacker Duk on for midfielders Shayden Morris and Dante Polvara, the latter sub netted within 30 seconds after Motherwell lost the ball from their own throw-in.

A Post Office sign in central London
Motherwell continued to look vulnerable from set-pieces and goals from Stefan Gartenmann and Duk had Aberdeen level by the 50th minute.

Both sides had potential winners disallowed – Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski for offside and Motherwell’s Harry Paton was denied after a VAR review.

Miovski looked level with the last Motherwell defender and Warnock was unconvinced by referee Kevin Clancy’s faith in the VAR system.

“VAR, I don’t believe it, me,” Warnock said. “He said VAR is a computer. I think it’s the Horizon computer.

“You can’t tell me that’s offside. I’ve seen the lines. I don’t believe it’s offside. I don’t know how they do it.”

Warnock reacted swiftly to change matters after Motherwell went three ahead, but he admitted chairman Dave Cormack might have been thinking similarly.

“I was thinking ‘what times are the planes to Cornwall tomorrow’, expecting a call on the bench from Dave,” he said.

“We lost Jensen this morning to an illness so we changed it and thought we could play that way but it showed we couldn’t.

“All credit to the boys, at 3-0 a lot could have gone under but when we made the changes we enjoyed it and I enjoyed watching them.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was also disappointed with VAR after seeing Paton’s goal disallowed for Calum Butcher’s push on Jamie McGrath.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell
“There were a lot of contacts in the box and without question he has two hands on the back of his opponent but he didn’t push him two or three yards,” Kettlewell said.

“Was it an obvious error? He said it was but from two or three angles I’ve seen I don’t think it was a contact that propelled him into his keeper.

“I felt it was a little soft and if you look at it so many times are we looking for something that isn’t obviously there?”

Kettlewell bemoaned his side’s defending from set-pieces which led to Aberdeen’s goals, including Duk’s first, which came from a Motherwell throw-in.

“There are three restarts in the game where if we are better then we win,” he said. “It lets me focus on it and try to educate some of the younger guys.”