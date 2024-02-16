Mauricio Pochettino feels music can have a positive impact on Chelsea’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino feels music can have a positive impact on Chelsea’s season

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino believes Bob Marley helped Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino believes “music can change everything” after Chelsea fans inspired his team’s 3-1  comeback win at Crystal Palace on Monday with a chorus of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’.

The second half at Selhurst Park was delayed when referee Michael Oliver’s radio equipment failed, during which time the stadium PA system belted out the 1977 hit.

And away supporters kept the song’s famous refrain “don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright” going when the game resumed.

Within minutes their prophecy was realised when Conor Gallagher slammed Malo Gusto’s low cross into the top corner to equalise Jefferson Lerma’s first-half strike for Palace.

Afterwards Gallagher, who went on to net the game’s crucial goal to put his side 2-1 up in stoppage time, said he had been singing the song in his head as he helped drag his side to victory after a dreadful first 45 minutes for Chelsea in south London.

Enzo Fernandez scored a third with almost the game’s final act as Palace chased an equaliser, sealing the Blues’ second 3-1 away win inside of a week after the FA Cup victory at Aston Villa.

Pochettino revealed it was not the first time music has been pivotal to his success as a manager.

He said: “They (fans) were happy, no? They were winning the game and everything was positive for us. After we scored, the feeling changed quick.

“I was so focused I didn’t hear the song. But after the game our fans made it their anthem.

“Music is so important for everyone. It can change your mood, can change your energy, can change everything.

“For sure some players can provide better or more energy. We used to do at Southampton and after at Tottenham, at the end of every single training session, we cheated a bit because we put a speaker in the middle of the pitch and made them run with music, different players choosing every day. We need to suffer, but we did with music. And they were so happy,

“We haven’t done that here but maybe one day. Music is one of the most important things in life.”

Chelsea fans serenaded their team to victory against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Pochettino takes his side to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday evening seeking a win that could propel them to a season-high position of seventh.

The teams played out a memorable 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November with former City player Cole Palmer –  Chelsea’s top scorer with 12 in all competitions – rescuing a point with a stoppage-time penalty.

The 21-year-old has been arguably the standout success of co-owner Todd Boehly’s mammoth £1billion transfer spend.

“We knew he was a talented player with the potential to be top,” said Pochettino of Palmer, who signed in September for an initial £40million.

“But like all young players, always there was a question mark about how he would adapt to the team, to the new environment.

“I need to be honest – he surprised everyone. Always when you sign a player you expect something, but not so quick. He was an impact. After one week, two weeks, he was playing like he was an experienced player here.

“City are world champions, Premier League champions, they won the Champions League. They are in a different place to us, we are in another project. That’s why a player like Palmer can have a place here but maybe would need to wait (at City). Some players don’t want to wait.”