Leeds boss Daniel Farke delighted with maturity of his young team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leeds boss Daniel Farke delighted with maturity of his young team

By Press Association
Leeds manager Daniel Farke was pleased with his side’s performance (PA)
Leeds manager Daniel Farke was pleased with his side’s performance (PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was delighted with his side’s maturity following a 2-0 Championship win at Plymouth.

Georginio Rutter set up Wilfried Gnonto’s 10th minute opener and then capped a comfortable away win with a thumping 72nd minute strike to secure three points and help United move to second on the back of an eight-match winning streak in the league.

Farke said: “I am a happy man first of all because no other side since October has managed to come away from here with three points.”

“We got a really good start with the goal early on because Plymouth are a good side and hard to beat, especially in home games, so it was a very good opening 10 to 15 minutes for us.

“We stayed focused throughout and scored a really good second goal and I think in the last minute it should have been a penalty and not a free kick so it could have been three.

“So overall I am really pleased with the maturity we showed to win this game.”

Farke singled out goalkeeper Illan Meslier for particular praise.

He said: “Melier was outstanding today. That’s one of his best performances this season. The last free kick from Whittaker for example, he put out. Today he did everything right.

“The Championship is relentless. It’s all about consistency, which is what we are showing.

“We must not forget we have one of the youngest sides in the Championship, especially near the top of division so they have shown a lot of maturity.

“After two fine away wins we need to rest and be ready and have energy for the game coming up at home to Leicester next Friday.”

Argyle head coach Ian Foster said: “I am proud of the players and the way they stuck to the game plan.

“Overall, performance-wise I am pleased. We have limited an unbelievable team in this division to two shots on target.

“I thought we were too passive in the first 20 minutes, which is not like us.

“It perhaps took their goal to settle us down.

“We were disappointed with the first goal and could have done better with the second but overall, like I said, we were pleased because Leeds are such an unbelievably good side.

“I thought we were dominant possession-wise in the second half but we needed to do more with the ball.

“Leeds are devastating in attack and ruthless with their finishing and they showed that today.

“I thought overall in the second half we did well but could not find a way to get the ball in the box.

“Leeds and us have got two different objectives this season.

“There were a lot of positives to take from the game but obviously we are disappointed to lose.

“We dust ourselves and get ready for Tuesday at home to West Brom now.”