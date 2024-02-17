Neil Warnock still seeking first Premiership win as Aberdeen draw with Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock still seeking first Premiership win as Aberdeen draw with Hibernian

By Press Association
Emiliano Marcondes, left, scored for Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emiliano Marcondes, left, scored for Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen’s interim manager Neil Warnock is still seeking a first cinch Premiership win after his side could only draw 2-2 with a resilient Hibernian at Pittodrie.

The visitors led through Martin Boyle, but Nicky Devlin quickly restored parity before the Dons went in front early in the second half thanks to Jamie McGrath.

However, a leveller from substitute Emiliano Marcondes ensured the sides shared the points.

The evergreen Boyle made an early impact, sliding past Kelle Roos at the near post after good work from Myziane Maolida had created the chance.

The Edinburgh side’s lead did not last long, as David Marshall could only parry Bojan Miovski’s 10-yard volley and Devlin threw himself at the loose ball to turn home a quickfire leveller.

Aberdeen would be the more threatening side, and Marshall had to look smart to deny Jack MacKenzie midway through the first half, and the former Scotland man then had to palm away a Connor Barron corner from under his own crossbar.

Miovski passed up a gilt-edged chance to put the Dons in front just before the half-hour as he ran onto Duk’s through ball, but in electing to lift over Marshall rather than round the veteran keeper, he allowed a save.

The home side survived a penalty scare as VAR official David Dickinson took a look at a potential handball from an Elie Youan cross, but at the other end they were denied a second goal by the woodwork, as Leighton Clarkson slid in to meet Miovski’s cutback, the ball coming back off the crossbar.

They would get their noses in front after 51 minutes, as Duk left Lewis Miller for dead, and put a ball into the box, where Clarkson found McGrath, and the Irishman passed into the net after getting the ball out from between his feet.

It looked like they might extend their lead when Miovski ran onto a ball over the top three minutes later, but Marshall was off his line quickly to avert the danger.

A flying save from Marshall denied Duk, and the keeper held a Graeme Shinnie volley before Hibs drew level in controversial circumstances.

Play went on after what seemed an offside on the left, only for assistant referee David Roome to raise his flag after substitute Marcondes turned home Joe Newell’s cutback. A lengthy VAR review followed, before eventually the goal was given.

Aberdeen threw on new signing Junior Hoilett for the last 10 minutes, and his first involvement set up an opportunity for Miovski, only for Marshall to deny the Dons top scorer. That would be the keeper’s last involvement as he picked up an injury that saw him replaced by Jojo Wollacott.

Despite 10 minutes of injury time, neither side could find a winner, though Miovski should have done better when the ball fell to him at the back post deep in stoppage time.