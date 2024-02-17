Jon Dadi Bodvarsson goal earns Bolton draw with Charlton in six-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson goal earns Bolton draw with Charlton in six-goal thriller

By Press Association
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored for Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored for Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson produced another vital contribution from the bench as Bolton twice came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw with Charlton in League One.

The Icelandic super sub denied the visitors a first win in 17 games with a 71st-minute equaliser to add to a midweek winner against Wycombe.

Bolton, who remain just outside the automatic promotion places, led after 19 minutes when Victor Adeboyejo turned in Zac Ashworth’s cross for his ninth goal of the season.

But the Addicks threatened to gain a first win over their hosts since 2017 when Thierry Small and Lloyd Jones struck after 22 and 40 minutes.

Small’s deep cross – on his Charlton debut – deceived keeper Joel Coleman who endured a nervy afternoon deputising for the injured Nathan Baxter.

Bodvarsson replaced Adeboyejo at half-time and six minutes after the interval Paris Maghoma curled in a spectacular right-foot leveller.

Daniel Kanu restored Charlton’s lead just past the hour. Bolton, however, protested that referee Ross Joyce should have stopped the game for a potential head injury to Josh Dacres-Cogley in the build-up.

But Bolton rallied and Bodvarsson turned in Dacres-Cogley’s centre for a deserved point.