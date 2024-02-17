Emmanuel Adegboyega scores Walsall winner on debut to defeat Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmanuel Adegboyega scores Walsall winner on debut to defeat Mansfield

By Press Association
Emmanuel Adegboyega won all three points for Walsall against Mansfield (DAve Howarth/PA)
Emmanuel Adegboyega won all three points for Walsall against Mansfield (DAve Howarth/PA)

Mansfield missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League Two as Emmanuel Adegboyega scored on his Football League debut to earn Walsall a 2-1 win.

The Stags should have been out of sight by half-time with Will Swan the chief culprit.

He steered Lucas Akins’ pass wide when clean through, was foiled by a fine Jackson Smith save as he tried to sweep home Stephen Quinn’s low cross and curled another big chance wide from 15 yards.

Quinn also spurned a free header, while the Stags were convinced Aden Flint’s hooked far-post effort had crossed the line but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

Walsall went ahead after 47 minutes as Jamille Matt nodded in Isaac Hutchinson’s teasing cross, but Mansfield levelled within three minutes as Hiram Boateng freed Quinn to rifle beneath Smith.

However, Norwich loanee Adegboyega flashed home a near-post header from Hutchinson’s 65th-minute corner to put Walsall back ahead.

Smith produced a stunning late save to preserve the points, adjusting in mid-air to thwart Akins’ instinctive flick and keep Mansfield off the top despite leaders Stockport losing 4-0 at Tranmere.