Forest players, ready – Gladiators ref Mark Clattenburg takes new football role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Forest players, ready – Gladiators ref Mark Clattenburg takes new football role

By Press Association
Mark Clattenburg has taken on a new role with Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Clattenburg has taken on a new role with Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)

Nottingham Forest have appointed Mark Clattenburg as a referee analyst and boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants him to explain the decisions going against his side.

The former Premier League referee, who is currently enjoying a Saturday primetime television slot on Gladiators, will join Forest in a consultancy role.

He attended the 2-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday and saw VAR opt against advising referee Thomas Bramall to take a second look at a Maxwel Cornet challenge on Neco Williams in the penalty area, despite replays showing clear contact.

 

Forest also felt they had a clear penalty rejected last week when Taiwo Awoniyi was tripped by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Nuno hopes Clattenburg will be able to give him answers.

“I haven’t seen him yet,” the Portuguese said. “I know the club have done that. What we expect is someone so expert and so good to give us a clear view and an opinion on what is happening.

“Everybody in this room is asking and I am asking myself why (no penalty). I can accept the referee didn’t see it, but when you have VAR it is so obvious.

“What I expect from Mark is to at least give me an explanation and say what is happening.”

Neco Williams appeared to be fouled in Forest's 2-0 win over West Ham
Neco Williams appeared to be fouled in Forest’s 2-0 win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nuno received a yellow card for protesting the Williams decision.

“When it is so obvious, I cannot say anything else than the truth. For me, it is a penalty,” he said.

“The speed of the game, maybe the referee didn’t see it. He is a young referee. But VAR has to interfere and do something because they had time. It took two minutes of checking.

“After you see the image, you ask yourself why. Today the result is different, but last week we were here in sorrow and grief because we expect better decisions.”