Dunfermline boost survival hopes with win at Partick Thistle

Dunfermline boosted their survival hopes as they ended a run of nine cinch Championship games without a victory with a 3-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The result lifts them out of the relegation play-off place and makes it four games without a win for the play-off hunting Jags.

Brian Graham opened the scoring for Thistle with his 17th of the season as he headed home from close range after Luke McBeth had nodded the ball back into the danger area following a poor clearance.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott levelled from close range after 37 minutes when Ross Stewart failed to hold on to a shot from distance and Matty Todd put the Pars ahead when he beat the offside trap to dink the ball over Stewart.

The Jags had two goals controversially chalked off and Xavier Benjamin’s header from a corner ensured victory for the visitors.