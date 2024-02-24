Doncaster continue fine form with win over Wimbledon

Doncaster continued their strong run of form with a narrow 1-0 win over Wimbledon in Sky Bet League Two.

Hakeeb Adelakun netted the only goal after three minutes to make it five games unbeaten for Rovers and further dampen any lingering fears of being dragged into a relegation fight.

Lincoln loanee Adelakun latched onto a pass from Harrison Biggins before slotting into the bottom corner as Rovers made a bright start.

They looked the more likely to find the next goal for the remainder of the first half. Adelakun stung the palms of Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass with a low drive while Tom Anderson headed off target and Joe Ironside drew another good save.

Wimbledon – without a win in their last four – were more threatening in the second half as manager Johnnie Jackson threw on multiple attacking options.

But the visitors struggled for clear chances, with a pair of low drives from James Tilley testing keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala as Rovers held on for the win.