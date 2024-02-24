Clyde hit high-flying Stenhousemuir for six to boost survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clyde hit high-flying Stenhousemuir for six to boost survival bid

By Press Association
Clyde cruised to victory at Stenhousemuir (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Clyde cruised to victory at Stenhousemuir (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Basement club Clyde pulled off a stunning 6-1 victory at cinch League Two pace-setters Stenhousemuir to boost their survival hopes.

Runaway leaders Stenhousemuir took the lead through Euan O’Reilly in the 24th minute but the visitors went into the break with a 2-1 advantage after Liam Scullion and Jordan Allan scored within three minutes of each other.

A quickfire double from Martin Rennie early in the second period put Clyde 4-1 up before Cameron Ballantyne and Allan’s second goal completed the rout to move the visitors within five points of safety.

Fourth-placed Dumbarton came from behind to beat Stranraer 2-1 in the early kick-off.

Struggling Stranraer broke the deadlock after five minutes through Craig Ross but Michael Ruth drew Dumbarton level three minutes later before Tony Wallace put the hosts in front midway through the first half.

The Spartans held off a late fightback from Bonnyrigg Rose to win 2-1.

Blair Henderson opened the scoring after 22 minutes before Ayrton Sonkur made it 2-0 three minutes later.

A Neil Martyniuk penalty in the second half reduced the deficit to a single goal but Spartans held on to secure all three points.

Dajon Golding cancelled out Kieran Shanks’ opener as Elgin City held high-flying Peterhead to a 1-1 draw, while East Fife and Forfar also drew 1-1, with Matty Allan scoring for Forfar and Alan Trouten earning East Fife a point from the penalty spot.

Falkirk stretched their lead at the top of the League One table after beating 10-man Kelty Hearts 1-0.

Tom Lang headed Falkirk in front in the 23rd minute before the hosts had Craig Johnston sent off on the brink of half-time.

And with Alloa beating second-placed Hamilton 2-1, Falkirk moved 17 points clear at the summit.

Kurtis Roberts sent Alloa into the lead in the 58th minute before Euan Henderson hauled Hamilton level three minutes later.

Jon Robertson then won it for Alloa six minutes before the end to close the gap on Hamilton to seven points.

Stirling recorded a 4-0 victory over rock-bottom Edinburgh City, who were reduced to 10 men at the very start of the second half.

Paul McLean opened the scoring after 31 minutes before Frankie Deane saw red for Edinburgh, with debutant Josh McPake doubling Albion’s lead after 57 minutes.

McLean then scored his second of the game with a free-kick 15 minutes before the end and Dale Hilson added gloss to the scoreline late on.

Cove Rangers beat Annan 2-1, with Josh Kerr scoring the winner in the 86th minute after Michael Ndiweni had cancelled out Rumarn Burrell’s first-half opener.