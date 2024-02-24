Josh Sims scores dramatic winner as Ross County beat basement club Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Josh Sims scores dramatic winner as Ross County beat basement club Livingston

By Press Association
Josh Sims won it for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Josh Sims won it for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)

A stoppage-time winner by substitute Josh Sims in a 3-2 victory boosted Ross County’s survival hopes and drove a dagger into the hearts of bottom side Livingston.

Having fought back from two goals down to level this bottom-of-the-table tussle, Livi threatened to turn the match on its head in the closing stages.

Trailing to Eamonn Brophy’s first-half double in the space of seven minutes, Livi mounted a brave comeback when substitute Bruce Anderson also struck twice.

But Sims cancelled out Anderson’s 86th-minute leveller in the second additional minute to leave County six points ahead of their rivals and just two adrift of 10th-placed St Johnstone.

Livi were clearly boosted after ending a 16-match winless run with a home success against St Mirren last week, but it was County who posed the greater threat as they sought to record their first victory of 2024.

Brophy, back in favour after being given only a bit-part role for much of the season, lacked composure after six minutes, otherwise the home side would surely have been in front.

Michee Efete created an opening for the striker when he laid the ball off for Brophy, but his shot from the edge of the box was a little too high.

Victor Loturi went closer in the 13th minute with a cracking 25-yarder, forcing Shamal George to finger-tip the ball over the bar.

Livi’s best chance fell between these openings when Jamie Brandon made a smart dash down the right side before sending over a probing cross which George Wickens was glad to claw away.

Andrew Shinnie, following up, saw his effort blocked before the ball was eventually scrambled clear.

Livi proved to be much less composed under pressure and paid a heavy price as a consequence of failing to shackle Brophy, who followed up his 21st-minute opener with a second in the 27th minute.

But they threatened to eat into their two-goal deficit when Tete Yengi unleashed a powerful shot from the left side, forcing Wickens to push the ball over the bar.

It also served as a warning that the Livi players were not of a mind to simply roll over and accept their fate.

If the County players required any further proof that they were a long way from being home and dry they got it within 67 seconds of the restart.

Anderson made an immediate impact when he found the net from the centre of the box following a set-piece.

It then required the combined efforts of Wickens and Efete to deny Jason Holt a 61st-minute equaliser as Livi stepped up the pressure.

Holt was again at the centre of the action in the 71st minute, this time forcing a quick reaction block by Wickens.

And when Anderson struck with four minutes remaining Livi looked like they had salvaged a point – that was until Sims produced the cruellest of endings.